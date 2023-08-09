Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $81.00 at Citigroup

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

NYSE:BRO opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

