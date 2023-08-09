Citigroup Increases Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $20.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.