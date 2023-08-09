Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

