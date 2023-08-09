Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.