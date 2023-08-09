Citigroup Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $58.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE UNM opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,330. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.