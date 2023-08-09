Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alfen in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTC ALFNF opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. Alfen has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75.

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations for grid operators, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids; and supplementary offerings to grid connect amongst others PV farms, EV fast-charging hubs, and industrial companies.

