Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

BMWYY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

