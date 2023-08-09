Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

