Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Olaplex by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 598,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.