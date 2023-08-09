MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $81.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

