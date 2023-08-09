Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 3.5 %

OTC ALLIF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

About Atlantic Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.