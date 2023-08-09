Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 3.5 %
OTC ALLIF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
About Atlantic Lithium
