Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Societe Generale raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
