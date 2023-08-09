Infratil (OTC:IFUUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infratil (OTC:IFUUF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Infratil Stock Performance
Infratil stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Infratil has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.
About Infratil
