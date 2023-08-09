Infratil (OTC:IFUUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infratil (OTC:IFUUF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Infratil Stock Performance

Infratil stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Infratil has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

About Infratil

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses, and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company generates and supplies electricity. It also operates and develops retirement villages; and operates airport. In addition, the company offers diagnostic imaging, a service for various health applications, including x-rays, ultrasound, CT scans, PET scans, and MRIs which are used to prevent, diagnose, and treat a range of diseases and other health issues, such as cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, respiratory, hearing, and vision issues.

