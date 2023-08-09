Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Volkswagen Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.
About Volkswagen
