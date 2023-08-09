Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

