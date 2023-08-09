Barclays Lowers Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pet Valu in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Pet Valu from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of PTVLF stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

