Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.34-1.41 EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 396,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 161,253 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $4,380,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

