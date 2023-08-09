LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNXSF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
