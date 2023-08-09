Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

NYSE:RGA opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.29 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

