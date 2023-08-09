Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano Buys 10,000 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph C. Sardano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,030.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 13.3 %

SRTS opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.69. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

