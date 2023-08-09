Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,290,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,811,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,690.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 2.5 %

GLSI stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.