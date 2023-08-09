Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 1,271 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $15,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 51,040 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $612,480.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 414 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,140.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 131,457 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,315,884.57.

On Thursday, June 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,365,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $7,039,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 292,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.