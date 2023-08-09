Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $38,320.56 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
