Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) SVP Sells $20,692.26 in Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) SVP Martha E. Manning sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $20,692.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,163.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

