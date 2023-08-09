Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 9,745 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,208,069 shares in the company, valued at $124,193,676.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84.

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $62,490.96.

Redwire Price Performance

Redwire stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Redwire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Redwire by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

