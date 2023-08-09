Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Thursday, August 3rd, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 28 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $67.76.

Gaia Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.