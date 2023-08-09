Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.