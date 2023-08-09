Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 5,729 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $14,666.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at $200,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,273 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $3,106.12.
Rimini Street Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.85. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
