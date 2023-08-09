Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 5,729 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $14,666.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at $200,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,273 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $3,106.12.

Rimini Street Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.85. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rimini Street by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $2,664,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 531,337 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 169,883 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,195,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

