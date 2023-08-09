Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:CHWWF opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

