Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP John C. Watts Sells 224 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $207.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

