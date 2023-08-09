Sandeep Sahai Sells 1,625 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.8 %

CWAN opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261,404 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,706,000 after buying an additional 391,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.