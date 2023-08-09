Wells Fargo & Company Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $432.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

