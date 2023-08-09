Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $273.00 at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $319.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $238.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 222.95, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average of $296.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

