Insider Buying: Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYE stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $681.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

