Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 4,156 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,156 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $12,384.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,384,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,007,130.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,810 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $8,345.70.

On Monday, July 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 5,056 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $15,016.32.

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,896.60.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PVL opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

