The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $300.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.45.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CI opened at $292.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.80. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,544. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.