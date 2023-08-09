Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Mahvash Yazdi Purchases 1,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) Director Mahvash Yazdi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,942.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Anterix Stock Performance
ATEX stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.31. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 239.01%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
