Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Mahvash Yazdi Purchases 1,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) Director Mahvash Yazdi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,942.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anterix Stock Performance

ATEX stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.31. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 239.01%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Anterix by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,719,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

