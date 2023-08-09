Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Der Kooi Frederik Van Buys 1,500 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Criteo Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 82,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

