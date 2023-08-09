Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) CFO Steven Pfanstiel Sells 2,790 Shares

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

