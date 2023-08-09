ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 200 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $130.80.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ICF International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

