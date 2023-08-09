Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.