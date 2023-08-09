CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) COO Michael Huffaker Acquires 2,466 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) COO Michael Huffaker bought 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $10,875.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,385.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarParts.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRTS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 928,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 896,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

