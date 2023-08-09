HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.91.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.8 %

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Shares of DINO stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

