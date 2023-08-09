The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$63.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.05 and a 52-week high of C$81.98. The stock has a market cap of C$76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6177515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

