Analysts Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $1,057.40

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S Price Performance
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg A/S
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is Put Option Volume?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.