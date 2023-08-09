Analysts Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $1,057.40

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

About Carlsberg A/S

CABGY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

(Get Free Report

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.