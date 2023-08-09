Critical Comparison: Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) vs. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) and Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crestwood Equity Partners and Topaz Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 3 4 0 2.38 Topaz Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Topaz Energy has a consensus target price of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 70.18%. Given Topaz Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Topaz Energy is more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners.

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Topaz Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $6.00 billion 0.46 $31.30 million $0.93 28.03 Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Topaz Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners 3.11% 14.05% 3.71% Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Topaz Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 818 MMcf/d of gathering capacity and 775 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 250 MBbls/d of gathering capacity and 496,000 Bbls of storage capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 421 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Gathering and Processing South segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing; and produced water gathering and disposal services to producers in the Delaware basins. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with 1.1 Bcf/d of gathering capacity and 613 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 90 MBbls/d of gathering capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 354 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Storage and Logistics segment offers natural gas liquids, crude oil, and natural gas storage, terminal, marketing, and transportation, including rail, truck and pipeline services to producers, refiners, marketers, utilities, and other customers. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities. The company was formerly known as Exshaw Oil Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Energy Corp. in November 2019. Topaz Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

