Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.17.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

