Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,679,843.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,679,843.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,735 shares of company stock worth $22,207,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

