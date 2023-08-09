IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,417 shares of company stock valued at $239,591. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after buying an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 309,135 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,455,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.