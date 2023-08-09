Comparing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $180.02 million 1.62 $41.80 million $2.59 8.04 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 19.19% 16.57% 1.75% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Capital Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

