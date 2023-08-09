Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) vs. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Head to Head Contrast

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Century Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 1 1 2 0 2.25

Century Communities has a consensus target price of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Communities $4.51 billion 0.54 $525.13 million $9.55 7.99

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Century Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Profitability

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 7.87% 14.70% 8.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Communities beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

(Get Free Report)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.