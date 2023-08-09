Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $43.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

